Russia's Ilsky refinery plans to restart damaged unit this week, sources say

February 13, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia's export-oriented Ilsky oil refinery plans to resume operations at its damaged primary processing unit this week, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A fire broke out on Friday at the refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region and was extinguished in about two hours.

Ukraine has in recent weeks launched a series of drone attacks on Russian refineries, some of which have been successful and caused significant damage and stoppages.

The governor of Russia's Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said on Friday that air defences there thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on fuel and energy facilities.

The Ilsky refinery is one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia, with a capacity to refine 6.6 million tons of crude a year (132,000 barrels per day).

The sources said that Ilsky's CDU-6 unit with an annual capacity of 3.6 million tons was damaged.

The press service at the refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, the plant processed 5.3 million tons of crude oil, producing 2.3 million tons of fuel oil, 1.1 million tons of naphtha, and other distillates.

