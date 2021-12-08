Banking

Russia's Ilim pulp and paper producer considers IPO - company

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published

Ilim Group, a leading Russian pulp and paper producer, is considering an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ilim Group, a leading Russian pulp and paper producer, is considering an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday.

"The talks with banks are underway. A decision has not been taken and it would depend on several factors including the market situation," the company said.

It has not revealed details. A banking source told Reuters the company could raise at least $1 billion via an IPO.

Russian forestry group Segezha SGZH.MM raised 30 billion roubles ($407 million) at its Moscow debut in April.

($1 = 73.6517 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular