Russia's IKAR raises outlook for grain harvest and exports

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's grain crop this year to 141.6 million metric tonnes from 141.2 million.

The forecast includes 16.4 million tonnes of corn, up from a previous estimate of 16.0.

IKAR sees Russia's potential grain exports at 64.7 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, up from 64.5 million.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

