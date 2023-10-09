Russia's IKAR raises outlook for grain harvest and exports

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday it had raised its forecasts for Russia's grain crop this year to 141.2 million metric tonnes from 140.0 million.

The forecast includes 16.0 million tonnes of corn.

IKAR sees Russia's grain exports at 64.5 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season up from 64.0 million.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

