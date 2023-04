Corrected year of export to 2023/24, not 2022/23

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy IKAR said on Friday that it saw Russia's 2023 wheat harvest at 84 million tonnes, with 2023/24 wheat export at 41 million tonnes.

