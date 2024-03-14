News & Insights

Commodities

Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy: 2024/25 grain crop at 145 m t - Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

March 14, 2024 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy said that it expects Russia's 2024/25 grain crop to be 147 million metric tons, of which 93 million tons would be wheat, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday.

The figures are up from 2023/24, when the grain harvest was forecast at 144 million metric tons in 2023/24, of which 91.6 million tons will be wheat.

IKAR put the country's grain exports for that year at 50 million metric tons, down from its expected 2023/24 exports of 67 million tons of grain.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.