Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy: 2024/25 grain crop at 145 m t - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy said that it expects Russia's 2024/25 grain crop to be 147 million metric tons, of which 93 million tons would be wheat, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday.

The figures are up from 2023/24, when the grain harvest was forecast at 144 million metric tons in 2023/24, of which 91.6 million tons will be wheat.

IKAR put the country's grain exports for that year at 50 million metric tons, down from its expected 2023/24 exports of 67 million tons of grain.

(Reporting by Reuters)

