Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy: 2024/25 grain crop at 145 m t

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

November 30, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy said on Thursday that it expects Russia's 2024/25 grain crop to be 145 million metric tons, of which 92 million tons would be wheat, up from 144 million tons in 2023/24, of which 91.6 million tons was wheat.

IKAR put the country's grain exports for 2024/25 at 63 million tons, of which 48 million tons would be wheat, down from its expected 2023/24 exports of 67 million tons of grain, of which 51 million tons will be wheat.

