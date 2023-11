MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy said on Thursday that it expects Russia's 2024/25 grain crop to be 145 million metric tons, of which 92 million tons would be wheat.

IKAR put the country's grain exports for that year at 63 million tons, of which 48 million tons would be wheat.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.