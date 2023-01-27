Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity seen rising by 29% in 2023

January 27, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity for 2023 is set to increase by 29%, or 5.976 million tonnes, from the previous year to 26.55 million tonnes, according to data from industry sources and Reuters calculations.

The increase follows changes in Russian oil refineries' maintenance schedules.

Russia expects Western sanctions and a looming oil products embargo, which takes effect on Feb. 5, to have a significant impact on its oil products exports and production.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.