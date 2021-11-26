Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised up by 9.6% for Dec

Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Russia's planned offline primary oil refining capacity for December has been revised up by 9.6% to 1.177 million tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Russia's Rosneft has extended maintenance at the crude distillation unit at Tuapse oil refinery, located near the Black Sea, which produces 34,290 tonnes of oil products per day, for 3 days until Dec. 22, the data showed.

Expected idled refining capacity for November was seen at 2.679 million tonnes, up by 3.2% from the previous plan, the data and Reuters calculations showed.

The revisions follow adjustments to maintenance plans on several Russian refineries.

