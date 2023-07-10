News & Insights

Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised up by 38% for July - sources, Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

July 10, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised up by 38% for July from the previous plan to 2.326 million tonnes, according to data from industry sources and Reuters calculations.

The revision follows several changes in Russian oil refineries' maintenance schedules.

In June Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity was at 3.966 million tonnes, down by 0.824 million tonnes on May, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

