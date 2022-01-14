Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised up by 29% for Jan

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's planned offline primary oil refining capacity for January has been revised up by 29% compared to the previous estimation to 0.97 million tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The revisions follow several adjustments to maintenance plans on Russian refineries.

In February Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity is planned to decline 3.4% from the January plan to 0.85 million tonnes, according to the data and Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov, writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

