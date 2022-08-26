Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised down 2% for Aug

Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity was revised down by 2% for August from the previous plan to 3.06 million tonnes, sources said and Reuters calculations showed.

The revision follows several changes in Russian oil refineries' maintenance schedules for this month.

Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity for September remained unchanged to the previous estimate at 3.831 million tonnes, according to the sources and Reuters calculations.

