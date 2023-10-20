Russia's Henderson clothing chain announces planned IPO

Repeats to link story to alerts

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian men's clothing chain Henderson said on Friday it planned to hold an initial public offering on Moscow Exchange next month.

The company said new shares were expected to make up the bulk of the offer, and the free float following the IPO was expected to exceed 10%.

The offering follows an IPO last week by tech firm AstraASTR.MM. Sources told Reuters last week that gold miner Uzhuralzoloto also plans an offer before the end of this year.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Christina Fincher)

