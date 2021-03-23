Russia's GV Gold sets IPO price range, final pricing expected around March 30

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner GV Gold set its initial public offering (IPO) price range at 1,650-2,050 roubles ($21.90-$27.30) per share, implying a market capitalisation of 90.7 billion to 112.7 billion roubles, the company said on Tuesday.

GV Gold said the book-building period would start on Tuesday and continue until around March 29, with the final offering price expected to be announced on or around March 30.

The offering size is expected to be about 37% of the company's total shares outstanding, GV Gold said.

($1 = 75.2307 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.