Russia's grain sowing almost complete in line with plans - minister

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

June 28, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Olga Popova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's grain sowing campaign has almost been completed, with the sown areas in line with plans, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, 55.6 million hectares have been sown. This is higher than last year and in line with plans," he said.

The harvesting campaign is already underway in six regions of southern Russia and the North Caucasus.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

