Russia's Globaltrans says Kazakh investment firm acquiring almost 32% stake

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Globaltrans, one of the largest railway operators in Russia, said on Monday that Kazakh investment company Aqniet Capital was buying a 31.62% stake in the company.

Aqniet, beneficially owned by Kazakh entrepreneur Kairat Itemgenov, has completed the purchase of the share capital of three of Globaltrans' principal shareholders - Onyx Investments, Maple Valley Investments and Goldriver Resources - to indirectly own 26.19%, Globaltrans said in a statement.

Aqniet has also signed binding agreements to purchase the share capital of Litten Investments and another unrelated shareholder that will ultimately take its total shareholding to 31.62%, Globaltrans said.

Those transactions are expected to close before the end of this year.

Sergei Maltsev, the beneficial owner of Goldriver Resources and Globaltrans' board chairman, intends to stay on at the company and seek re-election to the board.

Businessmen Nikita Mishin and Konstantin Nikolaev are beneficial owners of Onyx Investments and Maple Valley Investments, respectively, Globaltrans said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; additional reporting by Felix Light; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

