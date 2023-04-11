Russia's Genetico sets price for upcoming IPO at 17.88 roubles/share

April 11 (Reuters) - Russian genetics company Genetico set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 17.88 roubles ($0.2180) per share for its upcoming listing on the Moscow Exchange, the group said on Tuesday.

The company, a subsidiary of Russian biotech group Human Stem Cells Institute ISKJ.MM, is set to place 10 million shares, representing 12% of the company's equity. Trading on the Moscow Exchange is set to begin on April 25.

Genetico, whose laboratories provide medical genetic services to healthcare professionals and patients, said it plans to use the funds raised to develop its products in Russia, enter foreign markets, register new test systems and create candidate drugs for the treatment of rare diseases.

The placement is being organised by Moscow-based investment groups Alor and IVA Partners.

($1 = 82.0305 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.