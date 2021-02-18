Russia's GDP to return to pre-crisis levels by end-2021, says c.bank

Contributor
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Published

The Russian central bank sees gross domestic product (GDP) returning to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021 and reaching its potential over the next three years, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees gross domestic product (GDP) returning to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021 and reaching its potential over the next three years, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Thursday.

Monetary policy, which is currently soft with the key rate at a historic low of 4.25%, would become neutral as soon as the economy returns to its potential, Zabotkin said.

He added that inflationary expectations had not anchored yet. The central bank has said it expects inflation to peak at around 5.5% in February-March, above the 4% target.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More