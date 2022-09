Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 4.1% in August in year-on-year terms, after a decrease of 4.3% in the previous month, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that Russia's GDP had slipped 1.5% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese)

