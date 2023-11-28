Russia's Gazprom: Kovykta's second unit to start supplying gas to China-bound pipeline

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday that the Kovykta field in eastern Siberia will start supplying gas from its second unit to the China-bound Power of Siberia pipeline by the year-end.

It added that the Chayanda field, which also supplies gas to the pipeline, would reach its full intended production capacity by the end of 2024.

