Russia's Gazprom to start local bonds issue on Oct 27 to replace Eurobond-2024

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it will start issuing local bonds worth up to 750 million euros on Oct. 27 to replace a euro-denominated Eurobond due on Nov. 22 2024.

The company expects to complete the placement by Nov. 10.

Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would be a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

