Russia's Gazprom to start issuing bonds to replace 2023 Eurobond on Oct. 24

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday it would start issuing local bonds on Oct. 24 to replace a euro-denominated Eurobond due in 2023.

It said the bonds would replace the Eurobond due on Nov. 17, 2023, RU152103905=, RU152103557=, which has a coupon of 3.25%.

The replacements are due to be completed on Nov. 8.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gave companies until the end of 2022 to issue bonds in a simplified procedure on the local market.

Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would be a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter)

