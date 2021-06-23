Russia's Gazprom tightens franc bond yield guidance to 1.5%-1.55% -Ifax

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has tightened yield guidance on its six-year Swiss franc eurobond to 1.5%-1.55% from 1.55%-1.65%, Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The company has been in touch with investors regarding a 500 million Swiss franc ($545 million) issue since June 21.

($1 = 0.9166 Swiss francs)

