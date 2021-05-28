Russia's Gazprom swings to Q1 net profit

Contributors
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian gas giant Gazprom on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) helped by higher prices and sales after a loss of 116 billion a year earlier.

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) helped by higher prices and sales after a loss of 116 billion a year earlier.

January-March sales rose to 2.29 trillion roubles from 1.7 trillion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38% to 700.6 billion.

($1 = 73.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters