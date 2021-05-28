Russia's Gazprom swings to Q1 net profit

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) helped by higher prices and sales after a loss of 116 billion a year earlier.

January-March sales rose to 2.29 trillion roubles from 1.7 trillion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38% to 700.6 billion.

($1 = 73.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

