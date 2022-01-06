Russia's Gazprom signs four-year gas deal with Turkey's Botas

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Export has signed new four-year gas supply agreement with Turkish state energy company Botas, the export arm of gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday.

Gazprom Export will supply up to 5.75 billion cubic metres of gas to Botas per year under the deal, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

