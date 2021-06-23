Russia's Gazprom sets yield on Swiss Franc Eurobond at 1.54% - Ifax

Adds details

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has set the yield on its Swiss franc Eurobond at 1.54%, Interfax new agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The company has been in touch with investors regarding its six-year, 500 million Swiss franc ($545 million) issue since June 21.

Gazprom has mandated Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls, IFR, the financial markets analytical service run by Refinitiv, has said, to be followed by the six-year issue if market conditions allow.

The company said last week it was planning a Eurobond issue, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc, and also considering a perpetual bond of 150 billion roubles ($2 billion). Its borrowing plan stands at 411 billion roubles this year.

The Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has said it plans a perpetual bond placement of 150 billion roubles ($2 billion) before the end of this year.

($1 = 0.9166 Swiss francs)

