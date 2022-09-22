Russia's Gazprom sees group's debt unchanged this year

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects group's debt to be unchanged this year, company's Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said in a statement on Thursday.

He also said that free cash flow will be enough to cover an interim dividend payout of 1.2 trillion roubles, or 51.03 roubles per share, even taking into account rising capital expenditures.

(Reporting by Reuters)

