Russia's Gazprom sees group's debt unchanged this year

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Russian energy giant Gazprom expects group's debt to be unchanged this year, company's Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said in a statement on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects group's debt to be unchanged this year, company's Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said in a statement on Thursday.

He also said that free cash flow will be enough to cover an interim dividend payout of 1.2 trillion roubles, or 51.03 roubles per share, even taking into account rising capital expenditures.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters