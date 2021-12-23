Russia's Gazprom sees 2021 gas output at 515 bcm, Ifax reports

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM sees its 2021 gas output at 515 billion cubic metres, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

Miller also said Gazprom was now registering gas demand spikes in summer in addition to the traditional winter ones.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.