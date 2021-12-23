Russia's Gazprom sees 2021 gas output at 515 bcm, Ifax reports

Russia's Gazprom sees its 2021 gas output at 515 billion cubic metres, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

Miller also said Gazprom was now registering gas demand spikes in summer in addition to the traditional winter ones.

