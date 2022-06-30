Russia's Gazprom says shareholders decide against 2021 dividend

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday that its shareholders had decided against distributing dividends on its 2021 results.

June 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday that its shareholders had decided against distributing dividends on its 2021 results.

"The shareholders decided that in the current situation it is not advisable to pay dividends based on the 2021 results," Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said.

The company had said in May that its board was recommending a dividend of 52.53 roubles per share on its 2021 results.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters