Russia's Gazprom says shareholders decide against 2021 dividend

June 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday that its shareholders had decided against distributing dividends on its 2021 results.

"The shareholders decided that in the current situation it is not advisable to pay dividends based on the 2021 results," Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said.

The company had said in May that its board was recommending a dividend of 52.53 roubles per share on its 2021 results.

(Reporting by Reuters)

