Russia's Gazprom says sees investments at $24 bln in 2022

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday its management had approved investments worth 1.76 trillion roubles ($24 billion) for 2022.

It also said capital expenditure was expected to be 1.4 trillion roubles, while borrowing was pegged at 272.79 billion roubles for next year.

($1 = 74.5700 roubles)

