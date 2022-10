LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Monday that pressure in the Nord Stream gas pipelines has stabilised following ruptures that caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.

In a statement, it said the leaks had stopped and it was working to reduce environmental risks.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

