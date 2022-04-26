Russia's Gazprom says Poland must pay for gas under new regime

April 26 (Reuters) - Poland has to pay for gas from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM in line with its new regime, the company said on Tuesday.

It did not elaborate on the new "order of payments" but Russia has demanded that "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles for gas or risk cuts to supplies. Poland has said it would not pay for gas in roubles.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.