Russia's Gazprom says Poland must pay for gas under new regime

Poland has to pay for gas from Russia's Gazprom in line with its new regime, the company said on Tuesday.

It did not elaborate on the new "order of payments" but Russia has demanded that "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles for gas or risk cuts to supplies. Poland has said it would not pay for gas in roubles.

