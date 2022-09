Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it will pipe 41.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, slightly down on the 42.4 mcm it has pumped in recent days.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

