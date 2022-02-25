Russia's Gazprom says it is supplying gas via Ukraine to meet European demand

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday it was supplying gas via Ukraine in line with demand from European consumers.

Demand from European consumers stood at 103.8 million cubic metres on Friday, the company said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Susan Fenton)

