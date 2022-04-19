Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday in line with requests from European consumers, it said.

Requests stood at 54.8 million cubic metres for April 19, the company said, down from 56.9 million cubic metres for April 18.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.