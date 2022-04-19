US Markets

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Russian gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday in line with requests from European consumers, it said.

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday in line with requests from European consumers, it said.

Requests stood at 54.8 million cubic metres for April 19, the company said, down from 56.9 million cubic metres for April 18.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular