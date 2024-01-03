News & Insights

Russia's Gazprom says it breaks daily record for gas supplies to China

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

January 03, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Filipp Lebedev for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it set a new daily record the previous day for gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Gazprom also said in a statement that it delivered 22.7 billion cubic metres of gas through the Power of Siberia in 2023, nearly 1.5 times more than in 2022

This was 700 million cubic metres above Gazprom's contractual obligations, the statement said.

(Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

