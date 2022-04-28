Russia's Gazprom says 2021 net profit jumps to almost $28 bln

April 28 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday its 2021 net profit jumped to 2.09 trillion roubles ($29 billion) from 135 billion roubles in the pandemic-stricken 2020 thanks to rising prices of oil and gas.

The company said its 2021 sales increased to 10.2 trillion roubles from 6.3 trillion roubles in 2020.

($1 = 72.3330 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.