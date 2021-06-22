Russia's Gazprom reverts to gas sales to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM stopped buying gas from Uzbekistan and began selling it to the ex-Soviet republic in 2020 and the first quarter of this year, according to Gazprom's eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom has said domestic consumption in Uzbekistan was on the rise and that it supplied the country with 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in January - March.

The Central Asian nation's economy grew by 1.6% in 2020, helped by rises in the price of a key export, gold. That contrasted with shrinking economies in many countries due to restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Gazprom bought 6.7 bcm of gas from Uzbekistan and raised it to 7.6 bcm in 2019. Sales to Russia stopped in 2020 and in first quarter 2021, according to Gazprom.

In 2020, Uzbekistan bought 0.9 bcm of gas from Gazprom.

The Kremlin-controlled company renewed gas purchases from another Central Asian country, Turkmenistan, in 2019. It bought 4 bcm that year.

Gazprom needs additional gas volumes from third parties to fulfil its contractual obligations.

It bought 4.7 bcm of gas from Turkmenistan in 2020 and 2.2 bcm in the first quarter 2021.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

