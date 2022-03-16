Russia's Gazprom redeeming samurai bonds in roubles will be seen as default - JBIC head

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's Gazprom will likely be considered defaulting on its debt if it redeems yen-denominated samurai bonds in roubles, Tadashi Maeda, governor of state-affiliated Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM will likely be considered defaulting on its debt if it redeems yen-denominated samurai bonds in roubles, Tadashi Maeda, governor of state-affiliated Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), said on Wednesday.

As of March 2021, JBIC offers guarantees to about 65 billion yen ($550 million) worth of yen-denominated samurai bonds, Maeda told parliament.

Gazprom raised those funds via a placement of 10-year bonds in December 2018, which marked the first time that the Russian gas company tapped the samurai bond market in more than a decade.

Repayment of the bonds in roubles was not stipulated in their original agreement, Maeda said, adding that JBIC would appropriately address the issue if it would come up.

"If I were to give my personal view at this stage, I think it would be a default," he said, adding that the rouble was depreciating every day in the current situation.

Samurai bonds are yen-denominated bonds issued in the Tokyo bond market by foreign governments or companies.

($1 = 118.2600 yen)

