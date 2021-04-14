Russia's Gazprom recommends dividend of 12.55 roubles per share

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Wednesday recommended a dividend of 12.55 roubles ($0.1658) per share on its 2020 results.

The payout is equivalent to half of its adjusted net profit, the company said.

($1 = 75.7100 roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by David Goodman )

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.