Russia's Gazprom recommends dividend of 12.55 roubles per share

Russian gas giant Gazprom [GAZP.MM] on Wednesday recommended a dividend of 12.55 roubles ($0.1658) per share on its 2020 results.

The payout is equivalent to half of its adjusted net profit, the company said.

($1 = 75.7100 roubles)

