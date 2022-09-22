Russia's Gazprom raises 2022 investment plan

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM has increased its 2022 investment programme to 1.98 trillion roubles ($33.38 billion), up 222 billion roubles from the initially expected figure, the Russian gas producer said on Thursday.

Gazprom also said capital expenditure was raised by 319.1 billion roubles to 1.75 trillion mainly due to additional funds for development of gas producing centres in the Yamal Peninsula and eastern Russia.

($1 = 59.3150 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

