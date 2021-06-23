Russia's Gazprom raises 2021 gas export price for Europe -Ifx

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia's Gazprom has raised the average natural gas export price for non-CIS countries to $240 per 1,000 cubic metres in 2021, Interfax news agency quoted Renaissance Capital as saying after the investment bank met Gazprom managers.

The country's largest gas producer had said previously it expected the average export price for gas to Europe to be around $200-$206 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.

Gazprom declined to comment.

