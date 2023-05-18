News & Insights

Russia's Gazprom plans record domestic winter gas storage capacity

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 18, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM plans to boost natural gas reserves in domestic storage to a record-high next winter, it said on Thursday, as its output and exports fall.

It said operational reserves of gas in domestic underground storage facilities are expected to reach 72.842 billion cubic metres, with the daily maximum capacity seen at 858.8 million cubic metres.

Russia's pipeline gas exports declined by 11.4% in the first half of May from April's average level, Reuters calculations show, against a background of low spot prices.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.