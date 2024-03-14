Russia's Gazprom Neft: 2023 net income down 14.7% to $7 bln

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, said on Thursday its full-year 2023 net income declined by 14.7% to 641.1 billion roubles ($7 billion).

The company also said revenue edged up by 3.2% last year to 3.5 trillion roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 6.8% to 1.3 trillion roubles.

($1 = 91.5680 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

