Russia's Gazprom Neft to raise 30 bln roubles for green refining project

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, said on Monday the government has cleared 30 billion roubles ($409 million) in loans from Sberbank SBER.MM and Gazprombank GZPRI.MM for a green project in oil refining.

Gazprom Neft said both banks will provide 15 billion roubles each for the ecological modernisation of its Omsk refinery in western Siberia as part of a state-sponsored green programme.

The company embarked on the refinery modernisation in 2008 and has managed to cut its environmental impact by 40%. It will be further reduced by 25% by 2025, Gazprom Neft said.

($1 = 73.4360 roubles)

