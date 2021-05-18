Russia's Gazprom Neft swings to Q1 profit of $1.1 bln

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income reached 84.2 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) after a year-ago loss of 13.8 billion roubles thanks to stronger oil prices.

Revenue grew by 18.7% year on year to 611 billion roubles, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose by 95.3% to 194 billion roubles.

($1 = 73.7456 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

