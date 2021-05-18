SIBN

Russia's Gazprom Neft swings to Q1 profit of $1.1 bln

Contributors
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income reached 84.2 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) after a year-ago loss of 13.8 billion roubles thanks to stronger oil prices.

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income reached 84.2 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) after a year-ago loss of 13.8 billion roubles thanks to stronger oil prices.

Revenue grew by 18.7% year on year to 611 billion roubles, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose by 95.3% to 194 billion roubles.

($1 = 73.7456 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIBN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More