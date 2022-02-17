SIBN

Russia's Gazprom Neft reports record annual profit of $6.7 bln for 2021

Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom, said on Thursday its net profit soared four-fold in 2021 to record-high of 503.4 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) thanks to rising oil and gas prices.

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters)

Last-year revenue rose 54% to 3.07 trillion roubles, while the company said it generated a free cash flow of over 500 billion roubles in 2021.

($1 = 75.6300 roubles)

