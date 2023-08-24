Russia's Gazprom Neft Q2 net profit falls 43% y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 43% from the same period last year to 140.1 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) as sales declined.

The company, the oil arm of gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, also said its April-June total revenues decreased to 821.6 billion from 835.8 billion roubles in the same period in 2022.

($1 = 94.4875 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Editing by Mark Potter)

