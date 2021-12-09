Russia's Gazprom Neft expects 2021 hydrocarbon output above 100 mln T

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, expects its hydrocarbon production to exceed 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, reaching a record high, it said on Thursday.

The company expects to increase investment volumes by more than 10% next year, it added.

($1 = 73.6270 roubles)

