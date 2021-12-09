SIBN

Russia's Gazprom Neft expects 2021 hydrocarbon output above 100 mln T

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, expects its hydrocarbon production to exceed 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, reaching a record high, it said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, expects its hydrocarbon production to exceed 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, reaching a record high, it said on Thursday.

The company expects to increase investment volumes by more than 10% next year, it added.

($1 = 73.6270 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Editing by David Goodman )

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIBN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More